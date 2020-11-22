Soldier, two others reportedly killed as Customs officers clash with smugglers in Oyo

A lieutenant of the Nigerian Army, Josiah Peter and two other persons were reportedly killed in a clash between the men of Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) and some smugglers in Igbo-Ora town, Oyo state.

It was gathered that the clash happened between Customs personnel from Federal Operations Unit (FOU), Zone A, and smugglers on Friday, November 20.

Spokesman of the Oyo State Police Command, SP Olugbemiga Fadeyi, who confirmed the death of the soldier, said police has commenced investigations into the clash which led to the death of a lieutenant of Army as a result of gunshots he sustained.

“Information further received revealed that smugglers attacked Federal Operation Unit, FOU Customs at Igboora,. In a swift response to assist the FOU team, the Border Drill Patrol also came under attack and one Lieutenant of Nigerian Army Josiah Peter was shot and later died. Investigation has commenced, please,” said Fadeyi.

