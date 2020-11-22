Suspected kidnappers arrested in Edo as Army raids riverine communities (photos)

Joint Security Taskforce in Edo State has arrested suspected kidnappers following a raid at Upper Sakponba and riverine communities in the state.

The suspected kidnappers, all males, were arrested around Ogbemudia oil palm plantation on Saturday, November 21, barely 24 hours after the military commenced a seven-day operation to fish out criminals in the state following upsurge in kidnapping, cult related violence and killings.

Prior to the operation, General Officer Commanding 2 Division, Major General Anthony Omozoje, had met with Governor Godwin Obaseki to intimate him on the planned operation in the state.

He also met with heads of security agencies in the state, seeking collaboration in restoring peace and order in the state.

Speaking on the arrest, Gen. Omozoje said the taskforce were on clearance operation at suspected kidnappers hideouts at Ogbemudia oil palm plantation and the river behind it when the suspects were arrested.

Gen. Omozoje said they…