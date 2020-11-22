We took live bullets to Lekki tollgate

The Nigerian army has admitted bringing live bullets to Lekki tollgate where a controversial shooting took place on October 20, 2020.

Ibrahim Taiwo, commander of the 81 division of the Nigerian Army confirmed this while being cross examined by Olumide Fusika, a senior advocate of Nigeria (SAN) before the Lagos judicial panel on Saturday November 21.

Taiwo who said the live bullets was for the protection of the army team that was deployed to restore order in the area, averred that the soldiers who opened fire used blank bullets. He also disclosed that their colleagues with live rounds were on ground to protect from suspected hoodlums who fomented trouble.