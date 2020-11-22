Zamfara Governor secures unconditional release of 11 kidnap victims

Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle has facilitated the unconditional release of 11 kidnapped victims.

A statement issued by Jamilu Iliyasu Magaji, the Press Secretary to the governor, on Saturday, November 21, said the victims were rescued without ransom payment but through the carrot and stick initiative of the state government.

While receiving the rescued victims on Saturday night at the Government House, Gusau, Governor Matawalle assured that his administration will not rest on its oars until total peace is achieved in all parts of the state.

The Governor explained that the peace accord and reconciliation process with repentant bandits will be sustained in the state, while those unrepentant ones will face the full wrath of the law.

The governor directed that the victims should be taken to the Hospital to ascertain their health status before their final release to their respective families.

Earlier, while presenting the kidnapped victims to the…