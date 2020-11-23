Charly Boy writes moving open letter to his daughter to apologize for his actions after she came out as lesbian





Charley Boy, aka Area Fada, has written an open letter to apologize to his daughter for the way he treated her after she came out as gay.

Charly Boy had shared a post last week, saying he’s proud to have a lesbian daughter and he supports her completely. But his daughter, Dewy Oputa hit back, stating that her father doesn’t pick her calls and she was rendered homeless after she publicized her sexuality. She accused her dad of using her to chase clout as father of the year online, while caring nothing about her in real life (read here).

Charly Boy has now responded. He said he was amused by his daughter’s public condemnation because it’s the same way he and his father – former Supreme Court justice Chukwudifu Oputa – butted heads before he was able to be independent.

“Lion no fit born goat, ” he added.

He asked Dewy to forgive him and promised to allow her tell her story and to respect her perspectives.

