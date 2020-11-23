Footballer Darnell Fisher faces FA probe after he was caught on camera grabbing his fellow player by the balls on the pitch (video)

Preston defender, Darnell Fisher faces an FA probe for grabbing Sheffield striker Callum Paterson’s by the balls twice during their 1-0 win on Sataurday, November 21.

The FA will look into an incident from the Sky Bet Championship on Saturday which appeared to show Darnell Fisher twice grabbing Callum Paterson’s genitals during a cornerkick in the second half. The governing body will decide its course of action after receiving referee David Webb’s report.

The incident comes after England rugby star Joe Marler was handed a ten week ban for touching Alun Wyn Jones’ penis during the Six Nations earlier this year.

Watch the video below