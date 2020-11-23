Former Bauchi health commissioner Hassan dies in car accident

Dr. Zuwaira Hassan, a former Commissioner of Health in Bauchi state and Head of Department, Community Medicine, College of Medicine, Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital has died in a car accident.

The former commissioner died at the age of 46 in an accident which occurred on Monday morning November 23rd at Zaranda village, about 36 kilometers away from Bauchi metropolis.

Funeral prayers for Zuwaira will hold by 1.30 pm at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital Central Mosque on Monday November 23. This will be followed by the burial at the Muslim burial ground along Gombe Road in accordance with Islamic rites.

She is survived by her husband and three children.