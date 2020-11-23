If we keep our promises, APC will retain power in 2023

Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, has said that the All Progressives Congress APC will retain power in 2023 if it keeps its promises to Nigerians.
Fashola said this when he spoke with newsmen in Abuja on Monday, November 23.
According to the former governor of Lagos state, citizens would vote for any party that keeps to its electoral promises.
“Some governors have joined us, from where we think we could not get voters before. To retain power in 2023, certainly if we keep our promises, people will vote for us. It is that simple, that is politics
If you do what you say you will do, even if you don’t do hundred percent and they see that you are making progress, they will even want you to finish what you started.
Our opposition parties ought to think better than us in order to defeat us. Right now they are not doing that and I won’t teach them how to do it.” he said
Source: Linda Ikeji