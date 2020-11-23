Kensington Palace releases statement to mourn Prince William and Kate Middleton’s dog, Lupo

Prince William and Kate Middleton have been left heartbroken after their dog Lupo died over the weekend.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge released a statement via their official Instagram account to mourn the dog.

Sharing a picture of their puppy, Kensington Palace wrote: “Very sadly last weekend our dear dog, Lupo, passed away. He has been at the heart of our family for the past nine years and we will miss him so much. – W & C”.

Lupo featured in many pictures with the royals, including one of the first official photos of Prince George.

The English cocker spaniel was bred from a dog which was owned by Michael and Carole Middleton, Kate’s parents.

He was given to the couple in 2011, and is believed to have helped them pick a name for Prince George.

The couple are said to have written names on various pieces of paper and scattered them on the floor.

Lupo wandered through them, but stopped when he reached the name George.