Nigerian woman arrested at railway station in India for allegedly smuggling 840 cans of foreign-made beer

A 49-year-old Nigerian woman has been arrested at New Delhi Railway Station for allegedly smuggling 840 cans of foreign-made beer.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Railways) Harendra Kumra Singhh, who confirmed the arrest on Sunday, November 22, identified the accused as Mariam Eni Edakwo, wife of a Nigerian policeman.

“On Saturday, due to the suspicious movement, a woman was stopped and her luggage having 12 jute bags were checked. The bags contained 840 cans of beer. The woman was travelling in A-2 coach of Mumbai Rajdhani train from Mumbai to Delhi,” Kumra Singhh said.

The beer cans were illegally brought into the country and then from Mumbai to Delhi, to be sold there, he added.

According to the DCP, Edakwo is married with three children. Her husband is in he Nigeria Police Force. She has been visiting India since 2011.

She had come to India in February for her garment business and was living in Mumbai. The seized beer is very popular with African…