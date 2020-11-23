Psychic who predicted Covid-19 pandemic and Trump’s defeat warns pandemic ‘will last until 2022’

A self-proclaimed psychic and regression therapist has warned that the effects of the coronavirus pandemic could last until 2022.

Nicolas Aujula has claimed he foresaw the Covid-19 pandemic and has offered a mixed prediction for the next year over the continued fight against the virus.

The 35-year-old from London claims he receives his predictions from visions that are at times “very literal”, while on other occasions can be “symbolic”, and dreamlike and more open to interpretation.

Nicolas claims he foresaw global protests, an “influenza” disaster, and even the fall of Donald Trump from office as US President before 2020 began.

Speaking to The Mirror, Nicolas has delved into the future again to suggest what he thinks will happen to the coronavirus pandemic in the coming year.

He told the publication: “One thing people have asked me about a lot this year is the coronavirus.

“I have visions of it plateauing after the new year and infection rates being right down…