Soldiers gun down four suspected armed robbers in Delta

Soldiers have killed four suspected armed robbers terrorising residents of Oviore community in Ethiope East Local Government Area of Delta State.

The suspects were shot dead during a gun battle between them and operatives of Operation Delta Safe (OPDS) of the Nigerian Army stationed at Oviere army post.

The commander, Sector 1, OPDS, Nigerian Army, Colonel Ahmed Sanni, Effurun, who confirmed the incident in a statement issued on Monday November 23, said the soldiers, with the support of local vigilante at Oviore, responded to a distress call on November 20 at about 10:04 p.m from residents of the community.

Upon sighting the soldiers, the suspected robbers opened fire on them but were overpowered by the superior firearms of the operatives.

Items recovered from the scene include two locally-made guns, one tricycle, three mobile phones and one iron cutter.



