Court begins ex-pension boss Maina’s trial in absentia

Trial of former Chairman of the defunct Pension Reformed Task Team, Abdulrasheed Maina who jumped bail has began in his absence.

Maina is currently being prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on N2bn money laundering charges.

At the resumed hearing in the case on Tuesday November 24, there was no lawyer to represent him or his company charged along with him as his second defendant.

At the resumed trial, Justice Okon Abang granted the request of EFCC’s prosecuting counsel Mr Mohammed Abubakar to continue cross-examining the sixth prosecution.

While the Abubakar foreclosed the second defendant’s right to cross-examine the witness, the seventh prosecuting witness, Ali Sani also testified with defendants and their lawyers unavailable to cross-examine him.

Justice Abang who closed the defendants’ right to cross-examine the witness and also admitted an exhibit tendered by the prosecuting without any objection, held that the defendants…