Melania Trump welcomes White House Christmas tree for the last time (photos)

US First Lady, Melania Trump was all smiles as she welcomed a Christmas tree to the White House for the final time on Tuesday November 24.

The First Lady wore a black and white Balenciaga coat, black gloves and black heeled boots as she got into the festive spirit and will now decorate the White House this Christmas before handing over the role of First Lady to Dr Jill Biden, wife of president-elect Joe Biden in January.

She walked around the more than 18 foot tall tree to inspect it.