Minister of Communications, Isa Pantami, loses 13-year-old daughter

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, lost his 13-year-old daughter, Aisha, on Monday November 23.
The minister announced her passing on his Twitter handle. He did not disclose the cause of the teenager’s death.
“Inna lil Laahi wa inna ilaiHi Rajiun! My 13-year-old daughter, Aishah Isa Ali (Amal) passed away just a moment ago.
“Due to some necessities, funeral prayer tomorrow at Annur Masjeed, Wuse 2, immediately after Zuhr prayer in sha Allah. May Allah forgive and be merciful to her.”he tweeted
Source: Linda Ikeji