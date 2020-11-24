Rapper 21 Savage’s brother, 27, is stabbed to death ‘during argument with a friend’ in London

Rapper 21 Savage’s British brother was stabbed to death “during an argument with a friend,” on a south London estate.

Terrell Davis, 27, was killed on the Blenheim Gardens estate in Brixton last night, November 23.

Mr Davis, a drill rapper known as TM1way, had been taking some shopping to his grandmother when he got into an argument with an old friend, who suddenly lunged forward and stabbed him, a family source said.

Mr Davis was found suffering from a stab wound just before 6pm last night. Police attended but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Terrell Davis and 21 Savage – who was born in Plaistow, East London before emigrating to the US as a child – have the same father, Kevin Emmons.

21 Savage, aged 28, wrote a heart-breaking tribute to his “baby bro” on Instagram.

The Grammy-award winning artist said: “Can’t believe somebody took you baby bro. I know I took my anger out on you I wish I could take that s*** back.”

He also posted a picture…