Six foreigners and a Nigerian bag seven years jail term for oil theft (photos)

Justice J.K Omotosho of the Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, has sentenced six foreigners and a Nigerian to seven years imprisonment for oil theft.

A statement released by the Economic and Financial Commission EFCC, says the foreigners which include two Pakistanis, Mohammed Ejaz, and Nasser Khan; two Ukrainians; Oleksandr Nazarenko and Oleksandr Kashernvi; a Ghanaian, Romeo Annang; an Indonesian, Fredrik Omenu, and a Nigerian David Otuohi, were convicted after three years of prosecution.

According to the statement, they were arraigned alongside a company, Asztral Shipping Corporation SA, and a vessel, MT. TECNE (aka MT STAR), on four counts bordering on conspiracy, dealing in petroleum products without a license, and tampering with oil pipelines. They pleaded not guilty when the charges were read to them.

Their pleas prepared the ground for their trial by the EFCC, which for three years presented evidence and witnesses against the…