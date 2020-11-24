Solange Knowles ‘happily booed up’ with new boyfriend Gio Escobar who is about 10 years her junior

Solange Knowles, younger sister of Beyonce, is reportedly off the market.

On Sunday, November 22, the 34-year-old singer shared an intimate photo of herself and musician Gio Escobar on her Instagram Stories.

She was also pictured catching a flight out of LAX with Gio on Sunday.

Solange, who separated from her second husband Alan Ferguson in 2019, was inutially linked with Gio when a video surfaced that showed them getting cuddly at lunch in 2019. She has denied cheating on her estranged husband with Gio.

Speaking to the New York Post’s Page Six about Solange’s new man, a source said: “(He) is her boo. People know. It’s not a new thing, but it’s new for the public. It’s a big deal that she shared the photo because she’s so private.”

The source said Solange couldn’t be happier with her new man, Gio, an American-Puerto Rican rapper, Jazz composer, songwriter, DJ, and radio host — who is about 10 years her junior.

“She’s super happy and they’re a happy…