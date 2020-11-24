Speaking in tongues has been abused so much in the Christian community because it’s so easy to fake it





Uti Nwachukwu is of the opinion that ”speaking in tongues” in the Christian community has been so abused because it is so easy to ”fake.”

In a Twitter thread he shared monday evening, November 23, the actor and former reality TV star, appealed to Christians to stop saying amen to prayers done by clergymen who speak in tongues unless they interpret the prayers being offered.

”I find it sooo weird that a LOT of Christians speak in tongues, But till today I have not met ONE person that can interprete the tongues. Afterall the Bible(1Cor12 V10) says Holy Spirit gifts some with tongues and others with interpretation? Where are the INTERPRETERS? Speaking in tongues has been abused so much in the Christian community because its SOOO EASY TO FAKE IT. Its way more difficult to fake interpretation so they emphasise of speaking! Its so bad that you are made to feel like an infidel if you can’t speak in tongues! Whyyy??? Please I beg u,IF U DO NOT UNDERSTAND whAt is being prayed in…





Source: Linda Ikeji