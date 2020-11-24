‘This is sad’- Nigerians react to photo of little boy drawing a gun on the wall in Yobe

Nigerians are currently reacting to this photo of a little boy in Damaturu, Yobe state drawing a gun on the wall.

Yobe has been one of the hotbeds of insurgent attacks in NorthEast Nigeria.

Kano-based lawyer, Bulama Bukarti, shared the photo online with the caption,

”My NCE teacher, Lawan Cheri, saw this boy drawing this on the wall of a neighbour in Damaturu. This tells you everything about the experiences of the children in the northeast. To stop transgenerational trauma, survivors must be properly treated and community healing promoted.”

