‘This is sad’- Nigerians react to photo of little boy drawing a gun on the wall in Yobe

By
Headliners
-
2


Nigerians are currently reacting to this photo of a little boy in Damaturu, Yobe state drawing a gun on the wall.

 

Yobe has been one of the hotbeds of insurgent attacks in NorthEast Nigeria.

 

Kano-based lawyer, Bulama Bukarti, shared the photo online with the caption,

”My NCE teacher, Lawan Cheri, saw this boy drawing this on the wall of a neighbour in Damaturu. This tells you everything about the experiences of the children in the northeast. To stop transgenerational trauma, survivors must be properly treated and community healing promoted.”

 

5fbccc8dbadaa

 

See reactions from other Nigerians below

5fbcd05ce7e2e5fbcd083375425fbcd2dcc746f5fbcd2655b407



Source: Linda Ikeji

