Trevor Noah to host 2021 Grammy Awards





“The Daily Show” host and comedian, Trevor Noah has been announced as the host for the 2021 Grammy Awards. The Recording Academy made the announcement hours before the nominees for the upcoming show are revealed. “Despite the fact that I am extremely disappointed that the GRAMMYs have refused to have me sing or be nominated for best pop album, I am thrilled to be hosting this auspicious event,” Noah said in a statement. “I think as a one-time GRAMMY nominee, I am the best person to provide a shoulder to all the amazing artists who do not win on the night because I too know the pain of not winning the award! (This is a metaphorical shoulder, I’m not trying to catch Corona). See you at the 63rd GRAMMYs!” Harvey Mason jr., chair and interim president/CEO of the Recording Academy, said: “With a knack for keeping viewers engaged and entertained, Trevor is the perfect choice to lead us through what’s sure to be an incredible evening full of music, unforgettable moments, unity and…







Source: Linda Ikeji