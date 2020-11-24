UK-based Nigerian engineer picks second wife, advises men to marry more wives to save the north from ‘destruction’

A UK-based Nigerian engineer, Dr. Idris Ahmed, who marriied a second wife few days ago has advised Northern men, to take more wives in order save the north from destruction.

The former Coventry University UK, lecturer, married Maryam Buba Lamu, on November 20, in Kolere ward, Mubl North Local Government Area of Adamawa state.

With his First Wife

Taking to Facebook on Tuesday, November 24, he mentioned the reasons he took a second wife. He also thanked his first wife, Hajiya Zaina Abdullahi, for her support.

According to Dr. Idris, who wrote in Hausa, one of the ways to save the north from destruction is by marrying more wives.

He also advised women to fear God and allow their husbands marry more wives. Read his post below:

“The reason why I get married again!

“Peace be upon you people. Welcome back to this event. May God guide us. Amen. Amen. Friday, 20/11/2020, at the house of late Senator Buba Lamu, in Kolere Mini, I was married to Hajiya Maryam…