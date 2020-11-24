‘Your report is capable of setting Nigeria on fire’ — Lai Mohammed writes CNN





The Federal government has written a letter to CNN, condemning its documentary on the October 20 shooting incident at the Lekki tollgate in Lagos, saying the report is capable of setting the nation on fire.

Recall that during the EndSARS protest, military men stormed the toll plaza while the protesters were gathered for the daily protest.

In a documentary released last week, CNN alleged that soldiers used live bullets on the protesters. The media house also shared videos of what appears to be soldiers shooting directly at the protesters. The Nigerian Army has repeatedly denied reports of using live bullets on the protesters, insisting they only used blank bullets.

In a letter dated November 23 and addressed to Jonathan Hawkins, VP, communications, CNN, the Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, said the report fell short of journalistic standards and also reinforced the disinformation that is going around on the issue.

The Minister also averred that the media house failed to show a…





Source: Linda Ikeji