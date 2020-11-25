9 members of Ondo house of assembly kick against removal of Iroju Ogundeji as Deputy Speaker

Nine members of the Ondo State House of Assembly have condemned the impeachment of Iroju Ogundeji as the Deputy Speaker of the House.

The lawmakers who described the impeachment as unlawful, pointed out that section 92 sub 2C of the 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended requires a two-thirds majority and the provisions of the standing order of the House for the impeachment of the Speaker or his Deputy.

Two lawmakers – the Former Majority Leader, Jamiu Maito, representing Irele State Constituency and Ademola Edamisan – while speaking on behalf of the nine members said the motion for the impeachment of the deputy speaker was never moved at the session.

They declared the action as null and void and further stressed that it will not stand.