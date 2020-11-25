Deportation of Nigerian man with children in UK was “disproportionate and not necessary in a democratic society”

The European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg has ruled that the deportation of a Nigerian man, Charles Unuane, whose children live in Britain, is “disproportionate” and not “necessary in a democratic society”

In its ruling published on Tuesday, November 24, Here the ECHR said the UK decision to deport the father of three violated his right to family life as guaranteed by article 8 of the European convention on human rights.

According to The Guardian UK, Unuane, 57, whose appeal was supported by the Joint Council for the Welfare of Immigrants, was awarded €5,000 (£4,447) before deportation. However, the court did not make an order for him to be returned to the United Kingdom.

Unuane was born in Nigeria. In 1998, he travelled to Britain as a visitor and was granted right of residence the following year. In 2000, his former partner joined him from Nigeria. They had three children who have now all been registered as UK citizens. One of the children suffers from…