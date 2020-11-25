Empire star, Gabourey Sidibe engaged to boyfriend Brandon Frankel (video/photos)

Precious and Empire star, Gabourey Sidibe, 37, is engaged to boyfriend Brandon Frankel, 35.

The pair who have been dating for a while took to their respective Instagram accounts to announce their engagement.

Sharing a video of her and Brandon with her engagement ring on display, Gabourey wrote: “It’s weird that people think we’re already married but I guess our hearts and intentions for each other are just that clear to see.

“My BFF proposed and now I get to hold him forever. The funniest man I’ve ever met. The sweetest human to exist.

“@brandontour made up a song for when i put my bonnet on at night. The second I look a bit stressed and overwhelmed, he jumps into action to take over what he can for me. Every moment with him is a joy. He is the partner i thought I was too independent to need.”

“I’ve learned so much about myself through him and I feel grateful and excited to learn more about the entire world with him by my side. My partner, my best…