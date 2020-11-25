Twitter influencer, Lazy Writa has narrated how a lady was allegedly given a thread and needle to sew her ripped jeans before she could get a National ID in Port Harcourt.

He stated that this happened even after the lady paid N3,000 to get the I.D Card. He also claimed that another girl was sent home for wearing short skirt on grounds of “not having respect for the Nigerian government”.

Lazy Writa said this happened at Elimg alt=”Lady given thread and needle to sew her ripped jeans before she could get a National ID in Port Harcourt” class=”img-responsive text-center” style=”margin: auto;”bolu Civic Centre in Port Harcourt. He tweeted;