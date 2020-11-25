Multi-million dollar scanners rotting away at Apapa port

Three multi-million dollar high calibre mobile scanning machines belonging to the Nigeria Customs Service are rotting away at the Apapa port.

The Smiths Hiemann 2533 HCV machines, which were managed by a foreign company known as Cortena, have not been put to use since 2015 when the contract involving the company was revoked. The Nation reports.

The Controller of the Apapa Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service, Mohammed Abba-Kura, told the House of Representatives Committee on Customs and Excise on an oversight visit to the Command that politics was brought into the issue of scanners sometimes in 2015.

According to him, the contract involving Cotecna was revoked and re-awarded to a Nigerian company known as Global Scan.

He said the company lacked the technical capacity to manage the scanners, adding that even the CIR issued by the company were the worst the Customs has ever worked with.

Abba-Kura said: “The issue of politics was brought into the scanning….