Practicing journalism in Nigeria is almost a waste of time- Journalist, Mary-Ann Duke Okon says as she considers leaving Nigeria to practice in another country

Nigerian journalist, Mary-Ann Duke Okon has taken to Twitter to lament that practicing journalism in Nigeria is a waste of time over claims the media is ‘outrightly being gagged’ and not allowed to freely do its job.

Mary-Ann also said she is seriously considering moving away from Nigeria to practice in another country.

She wrote: ‘Practicing journalism in Nigeria is almost a waste of time these days, as the media is outrightly being gagged and not allowed to freely do its job. I’m officially open to working outside Nigeria, I’m seriously considering moving away and practicing anywhere else but here!.’