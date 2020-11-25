Teyana Taylor calls out Grammy Awards for only nominating males for Best R&B Album

The nomination list for the 63rd Grammy Awards has been rocked with controversy with several artists not pleased with the outcome.

American singer and dancer, Teyana Taylor has called out the organizers of the Grammy Awards for only nominating males in the Best R&B Album category.

The five men nominated in the category are; John Legend, Luke James, Ant Clemons, Giveon, and Gregory Porter.

The “Gonna Love Me” singer took to Twitter to express her frustration with the Grammys over the nomination.

She wrote: “Y’all was better off just saying best MALE R&B ALBUM cause all I see is dick in this category,”