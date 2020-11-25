Two robbers to die by hanging in Ekiti state

Two men identified as Adekunle Osho, 31, and Chinedu Ugwu, 34, have been sentenced to death by hanging after being found guilty of armed robbery by an Ekiti State High Court.

The two robbers who were handed the sentence on Tuesday November 24, were reportedly involved in armed robbery and also linked to a stolen vehicle

They were convicted for robbing one Chief Ojo Gbenga of his Toyota Camry car and N150,000 cash on or about November 14, 2014 at Oke Ila, Tinuola area of Ado Ekiti. It was alleged that the men who blocked their victim with their own car while on his way home, shot him in the leg.

Passing the judgement, Justice Adekunle Adeleye said;