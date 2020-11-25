We can’t pay 100% salary after fall in federal allocation

Niger state government has stated that it can’t pay full salaries to workers due to a reduction in its federal allocation.

The state government government which proposed to pay workers 70% of their salaries, a decision the organized labour kicked against, stressed that the reduction was not a slash but the state’s inability to meet 100% salaries.

Secretary to the Niger State Government, Ahmed Ibrahim Matane said;

“There is no talk about slash in the salaries of civil servants. What we have discussed with the organized Labor was that because of the recession, our FAAC allocation has dropped to a level where we won’t be able to pay 100 per cent of the salary. “We called their attention to this, we opened our books in terms of how much we received, the existing commitments and what is left over.”

Matane also disclosed that there will be a meeting with Labour leaders on Thursday November 26.

While the Nigeria Labour Congress is yet to take a stand, the…