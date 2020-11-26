EPL champions suffer worst ever home defeat at home under Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool on Wednesday night suffered a 2-0 loss against Atalanta in the Champions League, making it the first time in 137 matches that manager Jurgen Klopp has lost at home by such a margin since joining Liverpool.

In Klopp’s previous competitive matches in charge at home, Liverpool have only lost by more than one goal.

The last time the Reds suffered such a heavy defeat at Anfield was in August 2015, when Brendan Rodgers saw his side lose 3-0 to West Ham in the Premier League.

On Wednesday night, Liverpool failed to register a single shot on target – the first time they’ve done so in the Champions League since 2003 while opponents Atalanta struck twice in the space of five minutes via Josip Illcic and Robin Gosens.

Star player, James Milner conceded they never showed their real ability.

“We didn’t get going. We know it was a poor performance and that we were pretty flat,” Milner told BT Sport.

“A lot of players have not played together and the schedule is busy….