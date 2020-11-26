Megan Fox files for divorce from Brian Austin Green

34-year-old Transformers star, Megan Fox has filed for divorce from her estranged husband Brian Austin Green.

TMZ reported that Fox filed the papers in Los Angeles on Wednesday November 25, just after making her red carpet debut with boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly at the American Music Awards earlier this week.

The pair separated in May after 10 years of marriage and Megan was soon seen spending time with rapper MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker.

It was gathered that the actress is seeking joint legal and physical custody of their three children — 8-year-old Noah Shannon, 6-year-old Bodhi Ransom and 4-year-old Journey River, and wants the ability to forestall spousal support.

TMZ also reported that Green agrees to most of her requests, but wants spousal support to remain on the table. The couple’s filings also differ on the date of their separation: Green puts it at March 5, 2020, while Megan says they split in November 2019.

Megan met Brian on the…