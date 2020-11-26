Nigerian media to start projecting election results soon – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission has disclosed that it will continue improving in ways it carries out its duty to enhance transparency in the country’s electoral process.

INEC’s Resident Electoral Commissioner in Akwa Ibom, Mike Igini who appeared on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme on Wednesday November 25, said the Nigerian media will soon start projecting election results just like its ounterparts in the United States following the launch of the commission’s results portal.

Igini said the deployment of the public viewing portal eradicated electoral fraud in Edo and Ondo governorship election as Nigerians saw the result almost after the ballot was casted.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner also described the political elite as the biggest threat to the country, as he alleged that they are the ones attacking both the hardware and the software of INEC in order not to bring about credible elections in the country.

He…