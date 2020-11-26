Home Linda Ikeji Blog “Still standing after about a decade since both kidneys failed” Emma Ugolee expresses gratitude as he recounts his health journey

Media personality Emma Ugolee, whose kidneys failed about 10 years ago, took to Instagram to recount his journey while expressing gratitude that he survived what has killed many.

He explained that he has had 22 surgeries and one failed transplant since both kidneys failed. He has also had to endure 1, 296 sessions of dialysis and four 911 rides. Yet, he’s still standing.

Sharing a photo of himself with tubes sticking out of his body and another photo of him smiling, he wrote: 

Look who is standing. Standing after about a decade since both kidneys failed.

After a failed transplant and 22 surgeries of all sorts, from the thighs to the eyes. With several cuts and scars

After four 911 rides and several near strolls to the other side.

After over 10 hospitals in 4 countries.

After 1,296.00 sessions of dialysis

After a colon cancer scare

After disappointments from men.

After almost a million dollars

After bouts of depression

Yes! Guess who is still standing?
Standing healthier, standing stronger,…



