Buhari says FG can no longer bear electricity tariff shortfalls

President Muhammadu Buhari has said it is no longer sustainable for the Federal Government to bear the tariff shortfalls in the power sector.

Buhari said this on Thursday, Nov 26, at the inauguration of Eko Electricity Distribution Company’s Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition-Distribution (SCADA) Management System Centre in Lagos.

Buhari, represented by the Minister of Power, Mr Sale Mamman, said the SCADA system would help EKEDC monitor and respond more quickly to faults and reduce outage durations, thereby improving the quality of service to customers.

He added that his regime remains committed to addressing the liquidity challenges adversely affecting the power sector’s viability.

“We have noted with grave concern the increased fiscal burden on the Federal Government occasioned by the tariff shortfalls in the sector which are no longer sustainable,” he said.

He said the Central Bank of Nigeria’s Power Assistance Fund targeted at supporting tariff…