Five years of Buhari has besieged Nigeria with abundant poverty

Pan-Yoruba group, Afenifere, has said that the five years of President Buhari has plunged Nigeria into abundant poverty.

The group stated this in a statement released reacting to the recession of the Nigerian economy. The group in the statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Yinka Odumakin, blamed President Buhari for the country’s economic situation, saying the country had become ungovernable under his administration.

“As Nigeria enters the worst recession in 33 years and the second in five years of Buhari, we are equally besieged by attendant poverty as well as insecurity worsening across the land with kidnappers, armed robbers and bandits on the prowl and government helpless and unable to govern effectively. The truth is that the country had virtually become ungovernable and unless we restructure and restore Nigeria to federalism, the country is on the brink of collapse and God should save us from the worst-case scenario.”the statement read

