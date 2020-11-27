Friends star Matthew Perry, 51, engaged to 29-year-old girlfriend Molly Hurwitz





Friends actor Matthew Perry has revealed he proposed to his 29-year-old girlfriend Molly Hurwitz, and she said yes. The 51-year-old gushed about his new fiancee as he branded her the "greatest woman on the face of the planet". In an interview with People Magazine, he announced: "I decided to get engaged. "Luckily, I happened to be dating the greatest woman on the face of the planet at this time." Literary manager, Molly, confirmed she was dating Matthew in a sweet social media post on Valentine's Day. She wrote: "Second year being my valentine, but his first as an Instagram influencer. HVD to my favourite." The couple's romance began in 2018, and they are thought to have spent the holidays together in 2019. This will be Matthew's first wedding though he has been romantically linked with a number of famous faces in the past, including Yasmine Bleeth and Julia Roberts.







