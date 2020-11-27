Nigeria receives smuggled 600-year old Ife artifact from the Netherlands

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has formally received the repatriated Ife Terracotta from Foreign Affairs minister, Mr. Geoffrey Onyeama, in the company of the Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to Nigeria, Mr. Harry van Dijk.

While receiving the artifact in his office in Abuja on Thursday, November 2, Lai Mohammed said the return of the stolen Ife Terracotta marks a milestone in Nigeria’s efforts at pursuing the return of the country’s antiquities. He said the Ife Terracotta was smuggled from Nigeria through Ghana to The Netherlands in 2019 with a forged document.

The Minister of Information and Culture said following the interception of the artifact by the Dutch Customs at Schiphol Airport in The Netherlands, Nigeria was invited to prove her case against the suspected smuggler, which the country did successfully, hence the return of the artifact.