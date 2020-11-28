33 suspected cultists, armed robbers arrested as Army raids criminal hideouts in Plateau state

Troops of the Special Task Force, Operation Safe Haven, have arrested 33 suspected cultists, armed robbers, cult activities financiers and other criminals in Plateau state.

Commander of the task force, Major General Chukwuemeka Okonkwo, who paraded the suspects at its headquarters in Jos on Friday, November 27, said they were arrested during raids on criminal hideouts.

“They were arrested from Terminus market, Rwang Pam street, Rochas building, Ahmadu Bello Way and Angwan Rukuba In Jos North LGA,” he said.

“In the same vain, at about 11.30 pm on 26th November,2020, our troops engaged a gang of armed robbers along road Anguldi- Maraban Jamaa In Jos South LGA. One of the armed robbers was neutralized while others fled with gunshot wounds. A Locally fabricated pistol and some quantities of ammunition were recovered from the armed robbers.

“Operation Safe Haven is resolute in ensuring that armed robbers, cultists and kidnappers have no hiding place on the…