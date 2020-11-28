Covid-19 vaccine ‘to be delivered to UK hospitals in 10 days time’

According to reports emanating from the UK, the new covid-19 vaccine could be given to National Health scheme (NHS) staff in the next ten days before it is rolled out to care home residents and the over-80s.

According to the Guardian, the NHS England expect to get stocks of vaccines produced by Pfizer/BioNTech on December 7, 8 or 9.

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) said in September that elderly people living in care homes and their staff should be vaccinated first but the new reports state that medical staff could get the vaccine first.

The report claims that the decision to vaccinate NHS staff first was determined based on the nature of the Pfizer vaccine, which cannot be safely transported to care homes and private homes.

The Guardian report also adds that NHS officials believe that the vaccine will become unstable and ineffective if it is moved more than four times.

Using it at hospitals first means it will have only been in…