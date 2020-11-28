It’s not that easy having another child and building a new home – Bisola Aiyeola

Reality show star and actress, Bisola Aiyeola has shared her thoughts on having a nuclear family unit as a single mother.

In an interview with The Sun, Bisola stated that it’s not that easy having another child and building a new home.

She said;

“There’s the urge to have that close nuclear family unit and then there’s the reality; it’s not that easy having another child and building a new home. I’ve heard from other people’s experiences too. Somehow, I’ve been able to manage all these years with my daughter. I am proud of her; she’s in secondary school now. I just want to work on giving her the best. I won’t say that I am using torchlight to look for a family now, but if it does happen, I’ll embrace it with all of me. But the reality of it is that, it’s not as beautiful as it sounds.”

Bisola also revealed that the COVID-19 lockdown not only drew her closer to her daughter, but also gave her the privilege to discover her other creative…