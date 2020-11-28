Man recounts how SARS officers allegedly shot at him and killed his girlfriend

A man identified as Emmanuel Akomafuwe, appeared before the Lagos state Judicial Panel of Inquiry on Saturday November 28 where he recounted how he was allegedly shot at and his girlfriend simply identified as Adaugo, was allegedly killed by men of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) around 7 pm on April 13, 2019.

Akomafuwe, who was the first petitioner in today’s hearing, said he was driving with his girlfriend when men of the disbanded police unit stopped him. He told the panel that when he sought to know why they were stopped, an argument ensued and he was shot in the head by a police officer, he later came to know as Inspector Dan Ojo. He said the inspector also shot his girlfriend, Adaugo in the stomach and leg.

According to Akomafuwe, after the shooting, the police officers who were six in number, took to their heels and left them at the scene to die. He said he survived the incident but his girlfriend died after she was rushed to the…