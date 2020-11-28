Nurse who is HIV positive reveals how she’s been keeping her partner safe

A South African nurse who is HIV positive, has revealed how she’s been keeping her partner safe from the virus.
According to Angela Motsusi, HIV patients who take their ARVs daily, attend all clinic appointments and do blood checks as scheduled are safe of have sex with a negative partner.
She wrote;
Living testimonies of #UequalsU , it’s simple really, if you are HIV positive, take your ARVs daily and attend all your clinic appointments and do blood checks as scheduled, by taking your treatment everyday you will be virally suppressed and with a sustained, suppressed viral load you CANNOT sexually transmit HIV to your partner, I am positive and he is negative. #normalizinghivchallenge #uequalsusouthafrica
Source: Linda Ikeji