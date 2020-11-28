School teacher reportedly on the run after he allegedly beat his student to death in Lagos





A Nigerian man, Ridwan Oyewunmi, has called on Nigerians on social media to help him get justice after a school teacher who is currently on the run, allegedly beat his younger brother, Boluwatife Omelaja, to death at a school in Ikorodu, Lagos state on Thursday, November 26.

In a Twitter thread, the distraught brother said the teacher beat Omelaja because he couldn’t answer a question. His tweets read

“Twitter NG i just lost my brother to School Teacher Brutality. Mr Emmanuel(frame 1)is a sec school teacher at Elihans college, Ikorodu in Lagos. He beat up my brother Boluwatife Omelaja(frame 2) to death on 26th of November in the school premises because he couldn’t answer a math question he was asked correctly. The school initially made us believe he slumped and died while he was trying to answer the question on the board, a boy who wasn’t ill or showed any sign of sickness before. He was brought home in the school’s bus by the school proprietress and principal, along with Mr…





Source: Linda Ikeji