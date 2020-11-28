Update: "We suspect woman who butchered her mother to pieces is not of sound mind" – Akwa Ibom Police





The Akwa Ibom State Police Command has confirmed that a woman identified as Mary Imewe allegedly butchered her mother, Eka Ime, to pieces in Ikot Ekpene local government area of the state. Recall that the shocking incident happened at Ikot Akpang in Ikot Ekpene on Friday November 26. Read Here According to eyewitnesses, when the police came to arrest her, the suspect also known as 'Mummy' reportedly told them to take her away as she does not care. "She said it herself that she don’t care. Elders of the community made sure she carried her dead mother’s body on her head which she butchered into pieces." a witness revealed. Spokesperson of the command, SP Odiko Macdon, who confirmed the incident on Saturday November 27, said the suspect is in custody, and investigations ongoing on the case. Macdon said no right minded individual would slaughter her own mother in such a gruesome manner, noting that the police would have to get medical personnel to certify her state of mind before…







Source: Linda Ikeji