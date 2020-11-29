19 year old boy dies during intercourse with sex worker in Lagos

A 19-year-old boy, Maduabuchi Okeke, died during a sex romp at a hotel in the Surulere area of the state.

According to SaharaReporters, a police report claims that Okeke took the sex worker simply identified as Sandra to Exclusive Mansion Hotel on Ayilara Street in the area for the night and that while they were having sex, Okeke ”died on top of Sandra”.

According to the report, when Sandra discovered that Okeke had died during the sex romp, she sneaked out and allegedly contacted two security men in the hotel identified as Ottah Nduka and Aliu Tiwalola, to smuggle the corpse out of the premises.

The police report reads