Actress Etinosa says prayerful and super religious Nigerians who fear “juju” so much are making a mockery of God.

She added that it is “shameful” to say you believe in God yet fear charms.

She wrote on Instagram: “Why do Nigerians, prayerful and super religious and spiritual, fear juju so much?

“They make a whole mockery of the power of God. Almost as if they don’t believe it exists and they have the power by virtue of their salvation and faith. Shameful.

“Do your incessant prayers really mean anything to you or you just doing it as per at all at all?

“Lord let your will be done in my life forever.”