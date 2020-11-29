Florence Ajimobi celebrates 40th wedding anniversary with her late husband Abiola Ajimobi

Former First Lady of Oyo state, Florence Ajimobi has taken to Instagram to celebrate her 40th wedding anniversary with her husband and former Governor of Oyo state, Abiola Ajimobi who died from Coronavirus this year.
Florence who disclosed that their wedding was held at Mapo Hall in Ibadan, added that their marriage was filled with love, laugher, mutual respect and peace.
She wrote;
40 years ago, I signed the dotted lines to a lifetime commitment and unconditional love in matrimony between myself and my husband, @abiolaajimobi at Mapo Hall, Ibadan.
Our marriage was filled with love, laugher, mutual respect and peace. We were indeed a perfect team and I thank God for the privilege of being wife to this wonderful man for 40 years
Source: Linda Ikeji